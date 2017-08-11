Mercedes-AMG GT R Sets Record of Fastest Lap by Production Car at Buddh International Circuit

Just ahead of its India debut on 21st August, Mercedes-AMG’s latest sportscar for Indian customers, created the ‘fastest ever lap’ by any production car at India’s famed F1 circuit, the Buddh International Circuit. The lap timing set at 2 minutes and 09:853 seconds is the fastest lap timing by any production car on the circuit. The speed test was conducted by FMSCI and the AMG GT R was driven on the track by AMG Driver Christian Hohenadel.Roland Folger, Managing Director, and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India said “We are highly thrilled with the accomplishment of the ‘Beast of the Green Hell’, which spearheads Mercedes-AMG’s model range globally. The Mercedes-AMG GT R which has spent a large portion of its development time at the Green Hell of the Nürburgring has proven its racing mettle at our very own Buddh International Circuit. It is only fitting that ahead of its India debut, the Mercedes-AMG GT R, holds the title of clocking the fastest lap ever by a production car in India.”Akbar Ebrahim, President FMSCI, commented, “The FMSCI is happy to have been part of this record attempt by Mercedes-Benz India. Our Technical delegate Raj Kapoor supervised the entire test and is happy to note that a new lap record has been created at the Buddh International Circuit by a production car, the Mercedes–AMG GT R. The FMSCI congratulated Mercedes-Benz India on this achievement and wishes them the very best in the introduction of this sports car in the Indian market.”Numerous innovations and modifications bear witness that the road-going sports car has racing DNA in its blood. The foundations for such exceptional driving dynamics come courtesy of the front mid-engine layout with transaxle, a 430 kW(585 hp) V8 bi-turbo engine, extensively modified suspension, sophisticated aerodynamics, active rear-axle steering, bespoke tyres and intelligent lightweight design.