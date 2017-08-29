Mercedes-AMG Inaugurates India’s 6th and Kochi’s 1st AMG Performance Center

Pursuing the global celebrations of 50 years of AMG, Mercedes-Benz India has launched India’s sixth and Kochi’s first AMG Performance Center at Rajsree Motors. With the latest AMG Performance Center (APC) in Kochi, Mercedes-Benz India will now be offering exclusive and personalized services to its existing and potential AMG customers in Kochi.Roland Folger, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India commented, “AMG has been globally redefining the performance motoring segment since its inception in 1967 and we are delighted to see an increasing preference for an AMG vehicle in India too. The launch of Kochi’s first AMG Performance Center reaffirms our promise to provide customers an exceptional AMG brand experience. The AMG Performance Center hence, will serve as a beacon for performance car enthusiasts, where they can choose from our wide range of AMG car portfolio for that perfect driving experience.”Mr. Folger further added, “With the recent launch of AMG GT R and GT Roadster, Mercedes- AMG has now expanded its performance car portfolio in India to 12 fascinating products and we lead the performance segment strongly. We are confident that our patrons and brand enthusiasts in Kochi and Kerala will cherish this new landmark and brand AMG like never before.”The AMG Performance Centers are designed to offer an exclusive and customized Mercedes-AMG product experience and commit to first-class service quality at every stage in the customer relationship. These distinct AMG Performance Centers along with an impressive AMG portfolio comprising 12 models, promises a strong growth for the AMG portfolio in India.The AMG Performance Centers are the key pillars of the Mercedes-AMG growth strategy in India and offers unique experience to AMG customers and performance driving enthusiasts. The AMG sales and service experts ensure first-class service delivery at every touch-point throughout the customer relationship life-cycle, through a rigorous and uniform global training program. Globally, the AMG Performance Centers are central pillars of the AMG growth strategy. These 400 + touch points, which have been part of the Mercedes-Benz distribution network since 2008, create optimal market reach for the brand.