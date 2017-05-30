Mercedes-AMG Project One Powertrain Details Revealed

Mercedes-AMG has revealed more details of its much touted Project One hypercar. The Project One (Codenamed) will be the first commercially available vehicle with F1 hybrid powertrain and road approval. The unit is a 1.6-litre V6 engine used in Mercedes’ W08 EQ Power+ Formula 1 racer and feature the MGU-K and MGU-H motor generator units as well.

The highly efficient and powerful Formula One hybrid drivetrain accompanied by a purely electric and wheel selective front axle drive concept is expected to develop a combined system power of more than 1,000 hp (735 kW).

Mercedes-AMG Project One Powertrain. (Image: Mercedes-AMG)

The hypercar is a performance hybrid and in terms of output and efficiency, this hypercar points the way to “AMG Future Performance”. As seen in the image, the lithium-ion batteries powering the motors are placed really low to keep the centre of gravity down.

With a weight as low as 1,300kg and with a output of 1,014 hp output, the Project One will sit in the slot of Ferrari LaFerrari, McLaren P1, Porsche 918 Spyder, and the Aston Martin and Red Bull-developed Valkyrie. The car will have an electric-only range of 30km.

Mercedes boss Dieter Zetsche added: "Our aim is for [the Project One] to be the first street legal car with an F1 engine," he said. "Secondly, that it is perceived as the ultimate sports car. We have relatively good indications that this is possible."

The hypercar is set to be revealed at the 2017 Frankfurt motor show in September, ahead of going on sale internationally in 2018. Only 275 versions of the Project One will ever be made as confirmed by AMG boss Tobias Moers.

