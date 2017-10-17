cricketnext
Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Models Sold for Over a Million Euros

A 1961 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster with hard top sold for €1,416,000 while a 1955 model with gull-wing doors sold for €1,130,000.

AFP Relaxnews

Updated:October 17, 2017, 10:14 AM IST
This 1961 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster with hard top sold for €1,416,000. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)
The Mercedes-Benz vehicle auction held by Artcurial Motorcars Sunday, October 15, 2017, in Rueil-Malmaison on the outskirts of Paris, proved a hit, with the sale totaling more than €8.7 million, including fees.

The stars of the sale were two legendary 300 SL models, each selling for over a million euros. A 1961 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster with hard top sold for €1,416,000 while a 1955 model with gull-wing doors sold for €1,130,000.

Among the oldest models on sale, a 1934 Mercedes-Benz 380 K Sport Roadster was snapped up for €560,220. A more recent 1991 560 SEL sold for €35,800 and a 2009 Mercedes-Benz McLaren SLR 722 S Roadster sold for €822,500.

Some of the vehicles in the auction came from the private collection of Mercedes-Benz France. Others came from individual private collections.

