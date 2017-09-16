Mercedes-Benz Brings Luxe Drive to Gurugram
Luxe Drive has been conducted in various cities in India and is a unique customer engagement programme that will beguile the city of Gurugram with its luxurious and dazzling experience.
Mercedes-Benz Luxe Drive. (Image: Mercedes-Benz)
The Phase II of Mercedes-Benz unique customer engagement activity Luxe Drive has arrived at the corporate hub of NCR – Gurugram. The second chapter of the 2017 Luxe drive began from the heart of Punjab – Chandigarh earlier this week. In the past, Luxe Drive has been conducted in various cities in India, it is a unique customer engagement programme that will beguile the city of Gurugram with its luxurious and dazzling experience.
Mercedes-Benz sees a huge potential base of customers in the city. Luxe Drive is built on the three strong pillars of adrenaline, gourmet and lifestyle. To make the journey a memorable one, Mercedes-Benz India has tied up especially with renowned Chef Ranveer Brar who will prepare some gastronomic delights for the patrons present at the event on Sunday, 17th September, 2017.
A complementary car evaluation will be arranged for the guests present at the venue, self-driving experience of New Generation Cars will be facilitated; set of activities will also take place this year like Musical Programme.
A self-driving experience of New Generation Cars will be provided to the patrons. An off-roading experience of tracks will be displayed in cities where such demonstration is possible. Pre-safe demonstration of AMG models to create a unique experience along with the C-Class and E- Class. Mercedes-Benz Financial provides innovative and customer friendly finance solutions, focused at increasing sales of Mercedes-Benz cars.
