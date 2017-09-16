Mercedes-Benz Brings Luxe Drive to Gurugram

The Phase II of Mercedes-Benz unique customer engagement activity Luxe Drive has arrived at the corporate hub of NCR – Gurugram. The second chapter of the 2017 Luxe drive began from the heart of Punjab – Chandigarh earlier this week. In the past, Luxe Drive has been conducted in various cities in India, it is a unique customer engagement programme that will beguile the city of Gurugram with its luxurious and dazzling experience.Mercedes-Benz sees a huge potential base of customers in the city. Luxe Drive is built on the three strong pillars of adrenaline, gourmet and lifestyle. To make the journey a memorable one, Mercedes-Benz India has tied up especially with renowned Chef Ranveer Brar who will prepare some gastronomic delights for the patrons present at the event on Sunday, 17September, 2017.A complementary car evaluation will be arranged for the guests present at the venue, self-driving experience of New Generation Cars will be facilitated; set of activities will also take place this year like Musical Programme.A self-driving experience of New Generation Cars will be provided to the patrons. An off-roading experience of tracks will be displayed in cities where such demonstration is possible. Pre-safe demonstration of AMG models to create a unique experience along with the C-Class and E- Class. Mercedes-Benz Financial provides innovative and customer friendly finance solutions, focused at increasing sales of Mercedes-Benz cars.