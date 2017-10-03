Mercedes-Benz C-Class Edition C Launched in India For Rs 42.54 Lakh

Mercedes-Benz today enhanced its C-Class portfolio with the addition of the new ‘Edition C’. The ‘Edition C’ hosts new exterior and interior upgrades, enhancing the sportiness of the existing C-Class. With the Edition C, Mercedes-Benz now adds yet another exciting paint option to the C-Class in India–the design Hyacinth red. The C-Class ‘Edition C’ was launched by Roland Folger, Managing Director and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India, and will be available across all Mercedes-Benz dealerships in the country, from today.Roland Folger, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India said, “In today’s dynamic market, constant upgrade of our products is essential for effective lifecycle management, and it remains key to our product strategy. At Mercedes-Benz, it remains our endeavour to always keep the customers excited and offer them a fresh product portfolio. Be it latest introductions from our global portfolio, mid-life facelifts or upgrades of existing models, our regular product interventions keep our portfolio new and customers intrigued. The C-Class has been a spectacular success story in the Indian market and has sold over 27,500 units since its debut in India. We are confident that the ‘Edition C’ will retain its top billing and discerning customers will find a lot of value in the product”.The new Mercedes-Benz C-Class ‘Edition C’ gets front apron spoiler lip and rear spoiler painted in black. It also gets blacked out 5 twin spoke light alloy wheels, mirror housings, beltline and side skirts. The ‘Edition C’ exterior badge differentiates it from the standard C-Class.Interior cabin of the new ‘Edition C’ comes with open-pore black ash wood trim finish. It also gets sports pedal in stainless steel with embossed rubber studs. The Garmin Map Pilot SD card navigation system is standard across variants of the ‘Edition C’.The Mercedes-Benz C-Class ‘Edition C’ is available with C 200, C 220 d and C 250 d Avantgarde variants. The ‘C 200 Avantgarde Edition C’ is priced at Rs. 42.54 lakhs, ‘C 220 d Avantgarde’ at Rs. 43.54 lakhs and ‘C 250 d Avantgarde Edition C’ at Rs. 46.87 lakhs; all prices are ex-showroom, All India.