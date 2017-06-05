Mercedes-Benz Donates Road Sweeper Truck to NDMC on World Environment Day

Mercedes-Benz today donated a state-of-the-art vacuum cleaning truck to the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) as part of its Corporate Social initiatives. The BharatBenz-based Road Sweeper truck will be effective in reducing dust levels in Delhi by vacuum cleaning the roads.

Suhas Kadlaskar, Vice President- Human Resource and Corporate Affairs, Mercedes-Benz India presented this Road Sweeper truck to Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu, Minister for Urban Development, Government of India, in the presence of Shri Naresh Kumar, Chairman, New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), in New Delhi today.

Shri Naresh Kumar, Chairman, NDMC; Shri Meenakshi Lekhi, Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha); Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu, Minister for Urban Development, Government of India and Suhas Kadlaskar, Vice President- Human Resource and Corporate Affairs, Mercedes-Benz India. (Photo: Mercedes-Benz)

Roland Folger, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India said: “At Mercedes-Benz, it is our constant endeavour to contribute back to the society, in our own way, under the ‘Mercedes for India’ initiative. Be it contributing to educational cause, rural development, skill enhancement or contributing towards a greener planet, we at Mercedes-Benz sincerely believe in acting for the betterment of the society and the country at large. As a responsible automaker and a corporate citizen, this novel initiative of donating the latest road sweeper truck, is a small step towards helping the citizens of Delhi and the NDMC, to make Delhi roads cleaner. Our endeavour of giving back to the society will continue through varied initiatives in the future as well.”

Based on a BharatBenz 1214R medium-duty platform, the Road Sweeper truck uses a proven cleaning process that sprays water in the area it is cleaning before the vacuuming head passes the debris/dust, effectively reducing air pollution caused from accumulated road dust.

The National-Capital Territory of Delhi is one of the most polluted city not only in India, but across the globe. Road dust is considered one of the foremost factor for air pollution in Delhi. With a state-of-art truck like BharatBenz, the efforts to clean Delhi will get a great boost.

