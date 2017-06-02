Mercedes-Benz E-Class E220d Variant Launched in India at Rs 57.14 Lakh

When it comes to Mercedes-Benz then the E-Class has bene one of the bestselling models in their portfolio. Now, the company has launched a new diesel-engine powered variant christened as E 220d which is priced at Rs 57.14 lakh (ex-showroom, Pune).

The base petrol variant of the E-Class is priced at Rs 56.14 lakh and the new E 220d will serve as a good and more accessible alternative for those looking for a diesel-engine powered E-Class as till now, they only had the choice of buying the E 350d which costs Rs 69.46 lakh.

At the heart of the E 220d lies a new 20.-litre four-cylinder diesel engine that delivers 194 horsepower and 400 Nm of torque and comes mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission. It replaces Mercedes’ 2.1-litre diesel engine and it is designed to meet Euro VI emission norms. The company, though, has retuned the engine and made it compatible with India’s relatively low quality BS-IV grade fuel.

In terms of exteriors and interiors, the E 220d remains identical to the E 350d other than the new badging on the back and differently-styled alloy wheels. It gets the usual suite of features too like the reclining rear seats, LED headlamps, ambient lighting, panoramic sunroof, three zone automatic climate control, reverse parking camera, seven airbags, ABS and stability control.

What it misses out on, though, is the Burmester audio system, memory function for the front seats, air suspension and the 360-degree camera. But all these omisisons also make it a good Rs 12 lakh cheaper than the E 350d and given the price sensitive nature of the market, it could very well be a success for the German automaker.