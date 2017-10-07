Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB Helps Company Record Best Ever Q3 Sales in India

Mercedes-Benz India registered its best-ever third quarter sales which, as per the company, has been due to exceptionally high demand for the long wheelbase version of the E-Class sedan.The 41% growth was achieved by selling 4698 units in the July-Sep 2017 period. This growth also marks the brand’s highest ever sales in the January-September period with 11869 units, up by 19.6% (January-September 2016: 9924 units).Roland Folger, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India commented, “We firmly continue with our leadership position in the Indian luxury car market by clocking our ‘best ever’ sales results. Growing by a record 41% percent in Q3, we are glad to better our Q2 performance and continue to receive customer preference. This growth story is a direct result of our strong customer-focused strategy, which has been bearing fruit. This performance gives us confidence that our strategy is in the right path and our patrons prefer our products and service. The unprecedented demand for the Long Wheelbase E-Class Sedan, in particular, has contributed immensely to our sales success. All our products across segments were highly appreciated by the customers resulting in a steady growth across the NGCs, sedans, SUVs and the AMG cars.”The Long Wheelbase E-Class Sedan continued its sales success across markets and continued to remain the single highest selling model for the brand in January-September 2017 period. The launch of the Long Wheelbase E 220 d proved to be strategic in enabling Mercedes-Benz to cater to the increasing demand of this segment benchmark luxury business sedan. Similarly, the C-Class and the S-Class continue to remain on top of customer preference.Folger further added, “We are glad to witness our India strategy working and our volume contribution to the luxury car industry on the rise. As inventors of automobiles globally and of luxury wheels in India, we remain bullish on the fast-changing dynamics of the Indian automotive industry. Our market experience, impeccable customer trust and proven competitive market advantages, combined with our global competencies makes us uniquely positioned to play a leading role in defining the luxury automotive space in India. However, it always gives an additional momentum to our growth plans when the policy framework is supportive, given our contribution to the economy.”