Mercedes-Benz Gives Mumbai's 3S Luxury Dealership a 'Facelift'

Mercedes-Benz has inaugurated its revamped world-class 3S dealership with Shaman Wheels which is located in Mumbai at Kalina, Santa Cruz. The planned location will majorly cater to localities in Santa Cruz, BKC, Kurla, Chembur and Ghatkopar. The 3S dealership was inaugurated by Roland Folger, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India and Amar Sheth, Managing Director, Shaman Wheels Pvt. Ltd.

Speaking at the inauguration, Roland Folger, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India commented, “Mumbai remains an important market for Mercedes-Benz contributing nearly 20% to our overall sales annually. With this entirely refurbished 3S luxury car dealership, we aim to cater to the incessantly burgeoning luxury car market in the city. This is Mercedes-Benz’s eleventh outlet in Mumbai and we are glad to present yet another luxury destination for our patrons in this key market. We are confident that our ever-growing customer base will now enjoy a hassle free ownership experience synonymous with the Three Pointed Star, in close proximity; be it in South Mumbai or the central and western suburbs.

Shaman Wheels, Kalina is spread over 44,000 sq ft area and built with an investment of Rs 6 Crore. This location of Shaman Wheels in the heart of the city at Kalina, has good accessibility in Mumbai and promises to be a one-stop luxury destination for luxury automobile enthusiasts. There will be a total of over 200 professionals to ensure a hassle free brand experience. The showroom is located at CST Road, Kalina, Santa Cruz (East) in Mumbai.

Mercedes-Benz has 86 outlets across 41 cities.