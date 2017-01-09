Mercedes Benz GLA Facelift Revealed, To Launch in India Soon

Mercedes-Benz has unveiled the new GLA at the 2017 North American International Auto Show which started on January 9, 2017. The refreshed Mercedes GLA range is expected to launch in India soon.

On the outside, the new car has redesigned bumpers, a new grille and alloys. The optional bi-xenon headlamps have been replaced with LED lights. The 2017 GLA has been lifted by 30mm.

On the inside, the eight-inch infotainment system has been retained and it has been given new dials and needles. The electric seat controls have been given a chrome finish

When the refurbished variant comes to India, it is expected to have the same petrol and diesel engine options.

The top of the line GLA variant will be called Yellow Night Edition, which will come black exterior paint, yellow highlights and alloys with similar colour scheme. The seats will be wrapped with Artico leather and Dinamica microfibre material. Another inportant addition in the Yellow Night Edition is an AMG Performance steering wheel.

The AMG GLA 45 has gotten similar updates on the exterior and has the same turbocharged 2.0-litre engine with 371hp and 474.5Nm of torque on offer. There are, however, shorter gear ratios for the car’s seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox in gears three to seven.