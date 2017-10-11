Mercedes-Benz GLS Gets a New Grand Edition Variant

It's already the biggest and most luxurious vehicle in the core Mercedes-Benz range, but as competition from existing rivals such as Range Rover and Volvo continues to grow, plus the fact that BMW is about to enter the market with the X7, the company is taking extra steps to ensure its flagship SUV stays one step ahead of the crowd.Mercedes hopes to achieve this with a new "Grand Edition" version of the seven-seater, 5.1-meter long SUV that boasts unique exterior and interior touches.For instance, the car sits on specially developed 20-inch, 10-spoke lightweight alloy wheels with a high-sheen finish and painted black contrasts. Though a comparatively simple touch, the new wheels do give the car a sportier and more individual appearance, and, in case any onlookers are in doubt that the car is of the limited-edition variety, there are "Grand Edition" badges located on each of the front wings.Inside is where Mercedes has focused the bulk of its attention. The dashboard is wrapped in its entirety in Nappa leather, and the doors and other surfaces are finished in a wood trim that will remain unique to this particular model.The leather colour combinations available are also reserved solely for the Grand Edition. Porcelain and espresso brown leather adorn the diamond quilted seats as do seams in mid brown plus a special Budapest-design piping. Even the floor mats are velour, rather than rubber, and come finished in espresso brown.The internal and external packages that make up the Grand Edition are available as an option on all non-AMG variations of the GLS-Class -- from the 258hp 3-liter diesel-powered 350d 4Matic through the 4.6-liter V8 GLS 500 4Matic as a €8250 (roughly $10,000) upgrade.