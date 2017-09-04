Mercedes-Benz Inaugurates Its Largest 3S Luxury Car Dealership in Goa

Mercedes-Benz has inaugurated the largest 3S luxury car dealership in Goa. Strategically located near the Panjim city limits, the dealership was instated by Counto Motors. The new facility will cater to the requirements of Goa. The luxury 3S dealership was inaugurated by Roland Folger, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India and Aakash Khaunte, Managing Director, Counto Motors.Speaking on the occasion, Roland Folger, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India said, “It is state-of-the-art facilities like Counto Motors that helps us in pursuing our carefully curated ‘Go to Customer’ strategy, which has been giving us a competitive edge in the market. With this new luxury car dealership, we are deepening our commitment and providing ‘modern luxury’ in its truest form to our customers in and around Goa.”The state-of-the-art 3S facility is located at Ribander - between the main city of Panjim and Old Goa in the district of Ilhas on NH4A. The workshop is spread over a cumulative area of approximately 25,000 square feet, staffed by 28 professionally trained staff with a capacity to service/repair approximately 15 cars per day. The workshop also comprises a dedicated body shop as well. Counto Motors houses a 9 car display and hosts 14 bays dedicated for maintenance and repairs. The new world-class 3S facility will sell and service all the variants of Mercedes-Benz cars. In addition to this, the facility will also provide free pick and drop services across the state of Goa, separate driver and a customer lounge with TV and WiFi access, quick service, a variety of official Mercedes-Benz accessories and merchandise to choose from.Aakash Khaunte, Managing Director, Counto Motors said, “In recent years, Goa has emerged as an important city for the luxury car segment. This has given us the opportunity to provide our patrons and brand enthusiasts a one stop 3S luxury car destination in Goa. Counto Motors is strategically located in the scenic town of Ribander, which has potential to serve not only the city of Goa but also its neighboring districts. With this convenient location and 53 professionally trained staff backed by modern luxury and architecture, we assure a unique and world class Mercedes-Benz brand experience for our discerning customers.”Mercedes-Benz has the densest reach in the country with 86 outlets across 42 cities. The strategic network expansion drive not only enables the brand to reach out to every potential customer but also serves the existing customer base by providing them the best of the Mercedes-Benz world.