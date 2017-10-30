Mercedes-Benz Inaugurates New Body and Paint Center in Kochi

Mercedes-Benz has inaugurated an exclusive and state-of-art, Body & Paint center in Kochi. This 2S facility by Rajasree Motors will play an important role in catering to the requirements of vehicle maintenance as well as customization. Located in Thrikkakara, Ernakulam near KMM College, this Body & Paint center will further enhance the after-sales outreach of the brand in Kochi. Spread across 48,000 sq. ft., this facility will be the 3 rd such service center by Rajasree Motors in Kochi. The state-of-art facility was inaugurated by Santosh Iyer, Vice President-Aftersales, Mercedes-Benz India and S. Sivakumar, Managing Director, Rajasree Motors.Speaking on the occasion, Santosh Iyer, Vice President - Aftersales, Mercedes-Benz India commented, “Increasingly After-sales service experience is becoming a key differentiator for new vehicle purchase and this is true for the luxury car segment as well. At Mercedes-Benz, it is our relentless endeavour to provide unmatched service experience and aim for customer delight. Facilities such as this which specializes on accidental repairs and maintenance and also caters to customization elements go a long way in driving service satisfaction and crafting customer trust for the brand. We are continuously innovating our service offerings, investing in creating world-class infrastructure and striving to remain a step ahead of the customers’ requirement by anticipating and offering them superlative ownership experience. The rapid expansion of our network footprint is a testimony of our customer commitment. We are confident this B&P center in Kochi will further strengthen our after-sales offerings and promote complete peace of mind for the discerning patrons.”S. Sivakumar, Managing director, Rajasree Motors commented, “The inauguration of this exclusive Body & Paint center is a big step-up in our after-sales competencies, as this facility is well-equipped to cater to collision repair and customization jobs. We are confident with our enhanced after-sales expertise, we are well positioned to offer our customers unsurpassed vehicle ownership experience. Our exclusive B&P center in Kochi will ensure convenience for our discerning customers who can avail premium customized paint jobs and hassle-free body repairs under one roof. This one-stop destination further underlines our unwavering commitment to our customers and patrons of the brand in Kochi and we also plan to expand to neighbouring cities like Kottayam in our next phase of growth.”The world-class B&P center has 22 exclusive bays (including floor bays, Paint booth, Prep Bays, Cellette, Aluminum, FI, Assembly Bay, WA, Washing and mopping bays) which will be able to service all Mercedes-Benz passenger vehicles. The B&P facility centre will also have an active reception, pick up & drop, state of the art equipment, cashless accident repairs and a Mercedes-Benz accessories display. The centre currently has staff strength of 22 who are highly trained as per Daimler guidelines.Mercedes-Benz India has dense reach in the country with 87 outlets across 42 cities. The strategic network expansion drive not only enables the brand to reach out to every potential customer but also serves the existing customer base by providing them the best of the Mercedes-Benz world.