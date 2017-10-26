Mercedes-Benz Launches Mechatronics Program in Association With Delhi Government

Roland Folger, MD&CEO - Mercedes-Benz India with newly launched C-CLass Edition C. (Image: Mercedes-Benz)

G.B. Pant Institute of Technology today signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Mercedes-Benz India to run the one-year Advance Diploma in Automotive Mechatronics (ADAM) with the aim to educate the Delhi youth with the latest technology and make them employable. Mechatronics initiative will prepare the youth with expertise in mechanical, electronics and informatics as well as in other modern automation technologies.Ms Punya Salila Srivastava, Secretary, Education, Shri Manoj Kumar, Director, Directorate of Training and Technical Education, Mr Santosh Iyer, Vice President, After Sales, Mercedes-Benz India and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.Deputy Chief Minister Mr Manish Sisodia said, “Delhi Govt is making all efforts to bring in the best of global companies to impart knowledge and provide hands on experience to our students so that they do not lag behind with any of their competitors in the market. We have tried to link our vocational studies at the school level with the higher education so that the students can acquire maximum knowledge on the subject matter.“The Mechatronics training school at Mercedes-Benz India was started in the year 2002 with the aim of providing trained service personnel and engineers. To address this requirement, the parent company Daimler AG, Germany along with Mercedes-Benz India and the Mercedes-Benz India dealership network joined hands to start the program and train students to address the requirements of Mercedes-Benz technology and innovation.Roland Folger, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India said, “India has a large youth demographic which gives the country a unique edge over other markets. We have taken this initiative to ensure India’s young are prepared with the right set of skills and attitude to face new challenges and conquer them. With the expansion of the Mechatronics program in Delhi, we believe a large section of aspiring automotive technicians in this part of the country, will find the right platform to enhance their skills and get directly benefitted from.”Since its inception, over 540 students have successfully completed the program and have been placed within various organizations in India. The Mechatronics program also provides support to Mercedes-Benz India’s state-of-the-art operations at Chakan, Pune.The ADAM course will be offered under the Automobile Discipline of the college. The initial plan is to start the course with a single batch of 20 students and the selection of candidates will be strictly as per merit via an Entrance Test conducted by the college under the supervision of Mercedes-Benz.