Mercedes-Benz Shifts Its Focus to Two Wheels

Mercedes-Benz is partnering with German cycle maker Focus on a new range of suitably exclusive bikes for on- and off-road use.

Consumers can choose from a traditional mountain bike, a road racer, a fitness, and training model or an all-out trekking bike, but in each case, the design is the same -- a proven Focus construction with Mercedes-Benz aesthetic elements.

Each model is finished in black with blue contrasts on the cross bar and around the tail and while Focus's branding takes pride of place on every model in the new collection, the bikes do also feature the Mercedes three-pointed star just above the front forks.

Due in large to the fact that it will be available in four different frame sizes and with 27.5- or 29-inch wheels, the Mountain bike is likely to offer the broadest appeal. It comes with disc brakes front and rear, a 22-gear Shimano SLX system, front fork suspension and integrated cables -- i.e., the brake lines and gear linkages run through rather than outside the frame. Even the largest model only tips the scales at 11.4kg.

Both the fitness and trekking bikes boast a hydraulic braking system optimized for safe deceleration, a 27-speed gear set-up, and suspension with locking springs. Meanwhile the Trekking bike also gets mudguards, carriers for bags and sturdier wheels and tires.

The Road Racing bike is seriously light, weighing half as much as the trekking model (7.9kg versus 15.6kg) thanks to its carbon fiber construction. It comes with hydraulically activated front and rear brakes, a 22-gear Shimano Ultegra system (so an 11-speed cassette on the rear wheel and paired with a Shimano two-sprocket crank) and a Concept saddle, stem and handlebars.

