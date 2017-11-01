MG Motor Officially Launches India Website

MG Motor was started in 1924. (Image: MG Motor)

SAIC is all-set to bring the iconic Morris Garage car brand to India and they have officially launched the Indian website. The China based company will launch the MG cars in India by 2019 and will have a fully-owned car manufacturing plant in the country. The website lists the brand’s history, and other details, but no detail about the cars that will be launched in India has been mentioned.The company is currently working on the product strategy for the domestic market, details of which will be announced later. SAIC will operate in India through its fully-owned subsidiary, MG Motor India and has appointed ex-General Motors India head Rajeev Chaba as its President and MD. It has also roped in industry veteran P Balendran as Executive Director."The introduction of the iconic British sports car brand 'MG' in India is an important part of the SAIC Motor's global strategy," the company said in a statement given to PTI. MG will introduce environment-friendly mobility solutions under its iconic 'MG' (Morris Garages) brand in India.The MG brand is an iconic British Racing Sports Brand which was started in 1924, and its cars are designed and engineered at its European and global design centers. India will be the manufacturing site for the domestic operations and the plant will comply with global quality standards and aligning with the Indian regulations, emission norms and driving conditions, the company said.SAIC Motor said it expects to create sizeable employment opportunities under the 'Make in India' and 'Skill India' initiatives.