Microsoft Inks Pact With Uno Minda for Vehicle Technologies

Auto component maker Uno Minda Group has tied up with Microsoft India to offer connected vehicle technologies for the automotive industry.

Minda iConnect, the connected vehicle and telematics arm of Uno Minda Group, today inked a strategic pact with Microsoft India in this regard. "With this collaboration, Uno Minda and Microsoft aim to enhance in-vehicle connectivity and efficiency to provide an enriched driving experience to automotive users in the country," the auto component maker said in a statement.

As part of the deal, Microsoft will help Uno Minda to develop technologies that will bring together artificial intelligence (AI), advanced machine learning and the Internet of Things (IoT) capabilities on the Microsoft Azure cloud. These technologies will help create highly personalised, smart and safer driving experience for vehicle drivers.

"This partnership puts in place the right building blocks as we aim to connect millions of vehicles across passenger and commercial segments," Minda iConnect CEO Ravi Jakhodia said.

