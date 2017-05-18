Minda Industries Q4 Net Profit Up By 36 Percent at Rs 58 Crore

Auto components maker Minda Industries has reported 35.79 percent increase in consolidated net profit of Rs 57.78 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31 of last fiscal. It had posted net profit of Rs 42.55 crore in the January-March quarter of the previous fiscal 2015-16.

Minda Industries said in a BSE filing that its total revenue during the fourth quarter of 2016-17 was Rs 951.52 crore as against Rs 719.15 crore in the year-ago period, up 32.31 percent. For the entire 2016-17 fiscal, the company reported 51 percent jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 168.08 crore compared to Rs 111.14 crore in 2015-16.

Its total revenue was Rs 3,518.90 crore last fiscal, as against Rs 2,541.31 crore in the previous year. The company has also announced a final dividend of Re 1 per equity share of Rs 2 each, in addition to the interim dividend of Rs 1.20 per equity share of face value of Rs 2 each.