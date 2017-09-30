Mini JCW Pro Edition Launched in India at Rs 43.90 Lakh, Bookings Open on Amazon

MINI JCW Pro Edition Interior. (Image: Mini)

The MINI JCW Pro Edition was introduced in India yesterday and only 20 units will be available for booking exclusively on Amazon India.The MINI JCW Pro Edition will be available as a Completely- Built up Unit (CBU) in India. This limited edition combines the already powerful MINI 3-Door Cooper S with the John Cooper Works Tuning Kit, along with original John Cooper Works Accessories. While the John Cooper Works Pro Tuning Kit boosts the performance of the car, the JCW accessories simply take the MINI experience to the next level making it a refined statement of style.Mr. Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “The MINI JCW Pro Edition is inspired by the racing DNA of John Cooper Works that combines distinctive style with legendary driving dynamics and the classic MINI go-kart feeling. Available only on Amazon India, the limited MINI JCW Pro Edition with its irresistible character and high performance capabilities, not only compliments the MINI 3-Door Cooper S but also balances the practicality of a car for everyday use.”The MINI JCW Pro Edition is available at an ex-showroom price of Rs 43, 90, 000.The MINI JCW Pro Edition is available in a choice of two exciting exterior colours, Midnight Black and British Racing Green. The exclusive matte black bonnet and rear stripes accented by a red pinstripe reinforces the sporty look. The LED headlights surrounded by trim rings in black, brightens the road ahead with superior visibility. Coupled with the JCW aerodynamic package and John Cooper Works emblem at the rear, the MINI JCW Pro Edition is a symbol of supreme performance and racing passion.The 17” cosmos spoke black alloys, with the 205 profile tyres provide an aggressive stance whilst maintaining the sporty look of the car. The John Cooper Works Tuning Kit features Carbon Fibre finished dual pipe exhausts and controllable exhaust valve systems.The interior features a design that strikes the perfect balance between racing pedigree and luxury, with premium workmanship quality in every small detail. The distinctive John Cooper Works Sport Seats with integrated headrests, designed in Alcantara Leather with contrasting Red Dinamica keeps you secured in place as you enjoy the incredible power beneath you. The JCW Steering wheel designed with perforated leather and red stitching comes with the paddle shifters and the automatically adjusted steering sensitivity aids performance driving while keeping the adrenaline flow steady.The MINI JCW Pro Edition comes with a high contrast MINI Head-Up Display, which provides information regarding the media outputs, navigation and telephone options directly in the line of sight for the driver. Harman Kardon Hi-Fi Audio System, featuring 12 high performance speakers and an eight-channel digital amplifier, delivers 360 watts of crisp, natural and powerful sound.The 210hp with TwinPower Turbo engine kicks from 0-100 km/hr in a stomach-lurching 6.5 seconds. The 2-litre 4-cylinder petrol engine with TwinPower Turbo delivers upto 300 Nm of Torque.The 6-speed automatic steptronic transmission, allows for quicker, smoother shifts that can be controlled via the paddle shifters on the steering wheel. Plus, with the added functionality of Launch Control, the racing pedigree of this MINI is well and truly up for display.The three MINI Driving Modes enable an individualised vehicle set-up focusing on either ride comfort, sportiness or efficiency, according to preference. In addition to the standard MID mode, the Sport mode is geared towards active driving fun while the Green mode supports fuel-efficient driving. The Electronic Damper Control sets the suspension of the car dependant on the driving mode that has been selected. Green and MID modes allow for a softer suspension setting for city driving. However, when the roads allow, in Sport mode, the true go-kart handling of the vehicle can be exploited.The MINI JCW Pro Edition is stacked with cutting-edge safety technology. The standard safety equipment comprises of Front and Passenger Airbags, Brake Assist, 3-Point Seat Belts, Dynamic Stability Control, Crash Sensor, Anti-lock Braking System, Cornering Brake Control and Run-flat Indicator.