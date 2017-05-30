Mitsubishi Pajero Sport ‘Select Plus’ Variant Launched Silently in India

Mitsubishi India has silently introduced a special variant of the Pajero Sport SUV in India called the ‘Select Plus’ variant. The new Pajero Sport Select Plus is listed on the Mitsubishi’s website without any official pricing mentioned.

Although a few websites has mentioned the priced starting from Rs 30.53 Lakhs (ex-showroom, Mumbai) for the 4x2 automatic version and Rs 30.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom, Mumbai) for 4x4 Automatic version.

Mitsubishi Pajero Sport. (Image: Mitsubishi)

The Pajero Sport Select Plus now comes with beefier cladding on the wheel arches, front bumpers and doors, to make it look more chunkier. The dual-tone paint job comprised of black painted A, B and C pillars with high-gloss finish and the base color of Red, Blue, White, Yellow, and more.

The SUV also gets cruise control, DVD player for rear seat passengers, LED Daytime running lights, chiller box and HID headlights. No mechanical change has been done on the new variant and it continues to be powered by the 2.5-litre turbocharged diesel unit.