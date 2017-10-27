Mitsubishi Unveils e-Evolution EV Concept SUV at 2017 Tokyo Motorshow

Mitsubishi e-Evolution Concept rear end. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)

It certainly appears that all-electric SUVs are a growing trend, at least in concept form anyway, which is probably down to Tesla and its impressive Model X. But the high price tag on the Model X puts it out of reach of many and that could be giving other manufacturers ideas. There's certainly no lack of electric and hybrid concepts at this year's Tokyo Motor Show, but one of the more significant ones could turn out to be the e-Evolution Concept from Mitsubishi.The E-Evolution Concept is described by the Japanese automaker as "a technical prototype to illustrate the strategic directions of a renewed MMC brand." But for the more casual observer it's an all-electric performance SUV that looks as though it could transform the fortunes of the brand. Of course, that's if it was put into production, and if it didn't come with a price tag that would make a top-of-the-line Range Rover blush.This is far more than a crossover with a couple of electric motors and a battery powering it instead of an internal combustion engine or a petrol/electric hybrid system though. This is designed as a true performance model that also happens to be all-electric. It's an all-wheel drive model with a sophisticated three-motor system for superior traction and driving dynamics. The all-important batteries feeding the motors are situated in the middle of the concept underneath, which is specifically intended to create a low center of gravity.Even without the revolutionary powertrain, this model would surely be a big success purely down to the way it looks. The exterior is simply stunning with its prominent grille and large wheels set right out there at the corners. There are some huge, possibly largely aesthetic, air intakes, the ride height is off-road high, and the rear of the e-Evolution has an intriguing hexagon design reminiscent of the spare tire cover from the Mitsubishi Shogun 4x4. The rear also has some very cool jet-styled mini tailfins to aid with air passing efficiently by the sides to help with the vehicle's aerodynamics.Nobody who loves cars and driving could have been happy to see the Lancer Evolution go out of production. But if this was to be the eventual successor to that illustrious motoring performance icon, the future for the Mitsubishi Motors Corporation would surely look a lot brighter than it has done at times over the last few years.