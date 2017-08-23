More Than 500 Triumph Riders Supported the Noble Cause of Girl Child Education

This Independence Day Triumph Motorcycles India and Smile Foundation came together to support the cause of Girl Child Education. Continuing with the Triumph tradition of getting riders together for a good cause to commemorate this national event, Triumph organised the ‘Ride for Freedom’ today on 15th August across 14 cities in India.More than 500 Triumph motorcycle owners participated to donate towards Smile Foundation’s good work in the area of primary education. In the past, Triumph has successfully sponsored the education of more than 200 girl children across communities. The number is set to grow manifolds.Mr. Vimal Sumbly, Managing Director, Triumph Motorcycles India who led the ride from Pune, said - “I firmly believe that true freedom comes from education. And in a country like ours, where the female population is often disregarded, it is imperative we create opportunities for young growing girl children to learn, grown and evolve. I am certain that this year too, like every year, Triumph enthusiasts showed their strong support us and this cause.”Smile Foundation is known for its exemplary work towards healthcare and education for children, livelihood and empowerment for women. It directly benefits over 400,000 children and their families every year. Its efforts also aid more than 200 live welfare projects on education, healthcare, livelihood women empowerment projects, in over 950 remote villages and slums across 25 Indian states.Mr. Santanu Mishra, Co-Founder and Executive Trustee Smile Foundation said, “We immensely appreciate the efforts taken by brand Triumph in continuing to dedicate their valuable time, resources and energy to help us with our work and thankful to share our vision and to raise awareness on this issues.”The “Ride for Freedom” flagged off and ended at all the Triumph dealership cities across India.