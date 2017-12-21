Morgan EV3 to go Into Production in 2018

It's not too often a brand new car that's yet to go into production gets a major update just before it goes into production, but that's what appears to have happened with Morgan's first all-electric model, the EV3. The car was first revealed back in 2016, but Morgan has now announced a technical partnership with industry leaders Frazer-Nash Energy Systems. Morgan has also admitted this will see the EV3 delivering better performance, rapid charging technology, proven reliability, a lower center of gravity and faster acceleration than was originally expected.Understandably, most automakers are getting heavily involved with electric and hybrid cars at the moment, but Morgan may be one of those least expected to go down the EV route so soon.Thanks to the new partnership, the eventual production version of the EV3 that's set to start rolling off the production line next year will feature all-new more robust architecture, enhanced levels of torque, a stiffer chassis and an underslung battery beneath the skin of the car to help with lowering the center of gravity.Inside the tubular space frame chassis is a 21 KWh lithium battery and a liquid-cooled 34.8 kW (41.8kW peak) electric motor driving the rear wheels. Morgan's first venture into the world of electric cars will boast a range of 120 miles and is set to provide the kind of exhilarating driving experience not normally associated with relatively affordable electric vehicles. When the EV3 is finally in production, it's expected that it will deliver comparable performance figures to its gasoline-powered sibling.Morgan's managing Director, Steve Morris, said of the partnership, "We are delighted to announce our technical partnership with Frazer-Nash Energy Systems as we enter this exciting phase of EV3 production. The greatest challenge lies within introducing EV technology into our factory work flows, customer experience and supporting dealer network in a robust and most importantly safe manner. Frazer-Nash Energy Systems offer us every confidence in achieving this."After a rigorous schedule of testing and development, production of the all-new Morgan EV3 is scheduled to commence in the third quarter of 2018 at Morgan's Pickersleigh Road factory in Malvern in the UK.