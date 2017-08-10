MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix Preview – Riders to Watch Out For
Austria's first Grand Prix took place in 1971 at the Salzburgring circuit, which hosted Grand Prix racing on a total of 22 occasions, until 1994.
Marc Marquez and Dani Pedrosa after the podium finish at Sachsenring MotoGP. (Photo: Honda)
Whosoever saw the last week’s Czech GP must be waiting for the 2017 Austrian GP eagerly because of the obvious reasons. The current MotoGP World Championship Mark Marquez won a brilliant race at the Brno circuit, giving him a 14 points advantage over the nearest rider. The MotoGP returned to Austria in 2016 after a break of 18 years, with the country hosting a motorcycle Grand Prix event at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg - the last time being in 1997.
Austria's first Grand Prix took place in 1971 at the Salzburgring circuit, which hosted Grand Prix racing on a total of 22 occasions, until 1994. The NeroGiardini Motorrad Grand Prix von Österreich is now ready for its second consecutive season and the fans can watch the race weekend starting 12th August, 2017 at 4 PM. Here’s a preview of the 2017 Austrian GP race-
Top 5 racers according to the Moto GP World Standing 2017-
1 Marc MARQUEZ Honda
2 Maverick VIÑALES Yamaha
3 Andrea DOVIZIOSO Ducati
4 Valentino ROSSI Yamaha
5 Dani PEDROSA Honda
Valentino Rossi won't use new Yamaha fairing
Yamaha trialed the newly sculpted fairing, designed to improve corner exit speed by keeping the front wheel on the ground under acceleration in the manner of the now-banned winglets, with both test pacesetter Rossi and team-mate Maverick Vinales. While Rossi says the fairing made the bike easier to ride, he will not use it for this weekend's Red Bull Ring race because it compromises top speed and the Austrian track features long straights.
Marquez tried Red Bull Ring ideas
Looking to defend his position as much as possible is Marquez. Now with the most breathing space of anyone, the rider from Cervera has a 14 point cushion as the paddock arrives at a venue that was more difficult for him last year. Using the post-Czech GP test to prepare for Austria, however, leaves the number 93 more confident of putting up a bigger fight this year. Brno winner Marc Marquez said Honda had also worked on ideas for the Red Bull Ring. Marquez believes that wheelie should be avoided in the Austrian track.
Honda's Marc Marquez. (Image: Twitter/Marc Marquez)
Dani Pedrosa a threat to Marquez
Teammate Dani Pedrosa, who gained on everyone except Marquez by coming second in Brno, will be a key rival, too – with both men firmly pitched against each other as well as the rest of the field. 150 podiums into his career, Pedrosa remains a threat.
Octo Pramac Racing with Ducati Machinery
The Pramac team fielded the first Independent Team rider in 2016: Scott Redding, and their Ducati machinery will be a threat again. Redding is now on the bike that won last year, and teammate Danilo Petrucci on the GP17 along with Dovizioso and Lorenzo. Having just missed out on victories this season and having often made his name at the front, Petrucci will see a big opportunity at the Red Bull Ring to kickstart the second half of his campaign. Alvaro Bautista (Pull&Bear Aspar Team) and teammate Karel Abraham also have Borgo Panigale machinery, as well as Reale Avintia Racing’s Hector Barbera and Loris Baz.
Austria's first Grand Prix took place in 1971 at the Salzburgring circuit, which hosted Grand Prix racing on a total of 22 occasions, until 1994. The NeroGiardini Motorrad Grand Prix von Österreich is now ready for its second consecutive season and the fans can watch the race weekend starting 12th August, 2017 at 4 PM. Here’s a preview of the 2017 Austrian GP race-
Top 5 racers according to the Moto GP World Standing 2017-
1 Marc MARQUEZ Honda
2 Maverick VIÑALES Yamaha
3 Andrea DOVIZIOSO Ducati
4 Valentino ROSSI Yamaha
5 Dani PEDROSA Honda
Valentino Rossi won't use new Yamaha fairing
Yamaha trialed the newly sculpted fairing, designed to improve corner exit speed by keeping the front wheel on the ground under acceleration in the manner of the now-banned winglets, with both test pacesetter Rossi and team-mate Maverick Vinales. While Rossi says the fairing made the bike easier to ride, he will not use it for this weekend's Red Bull Ring race because it compromises top speed and the Austrian track features long straights.
Marquez tried Red Bull Ring ideas
Looking to defend his position as much as possible is Marquez. Now with the most breathing space of anyone, the rider from Cervera has a 14 point cushion as the paddock arrives at a venue that was more difficult for him last year. Using the post-Czech GP test to prepare for Austria, however, leaves the number 93 more confident of putting up a bigger fight this year. Brno winner Marc Marquez said Honda had also worked on ideas for the Red Bull Ring. Marquez believes that wheelie should be avoided in the Austrian track.
Honda's Marc Marquez. (Image: Twitter/Marc Marquez)
Dani Pedrosa a threat to Marquez
Teammate Dani Pedrosa, who gained on everyone except Marquez by coming second in Brno, will be a key rival, too – with both men firmly pitched against each other as well as the rest of the field. 150 podiums into his career, Pedrosa remains a threat.
Octo Pramac Racing with Ducati Machinery
The Pramac team fielded the first Independent Team rider in 2016: Scott Redding, and their Ducati machinery will be a threat again. Redding is now on the bike that won last year, and teammate Danilo Petrucci on the GP17 along with Dovizioso and Lorenzo. Having just missed out on victories this season and having often made his name at the front, Petrucci will see a big opportunity at the Red Bull Ring to kickstart the second half of his campaign. Alvaro Bautista (Pull&Bear Aspar Team) and teammate Karel Abraham also have Borgo Panigale machinery, as well as Reale Avintia Racing’s Hector Barbera and Loris Baz.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Fitness is to a Fast Bowler What Oil is to Engine: Umesh Yadav
- Bhoomi Trailer: Sanjay Dutt is Back With 'Revenge' On His Mind
- Bajaj and Triumph Motorcycles Announce Global Partnership for Mid-Capacity Bikes
- English Premier League 2017-18 Season Preview: Action Begins
- Gurgaon Review: An Age-old Tale of Ambition and Betrayal Set in Millennium City