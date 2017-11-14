MotoGP Champion Marc Marquez Wins BMW M4 CS at BMW M Awards

The record holder continued his winning streak in the BMW M Award: Marc Márquez was the fastest qualifier in the MotoGP once again in 2017, which saw him clinch the coveted award for the fifth time in a row. The Spaniard won the BMW M Award this season with a total of 343 points and a considerable advantage of 86 points over his closest rival Maverick Vinales this year, Márquez was rewarded for his qualifying performances with the new BMW M4 CS. The official award ceremony took place on Saturday as part of the MotoGP finale in Valencia, Spain. This year’s winner’s car was presented to Márquez by Carmelo Ezpeleta, CEO of MotoGP promoter Dorna Sports, and Frank van Meel, President of BMW M.Márquez races from record to record in the BMW M Award. In 2013, he became the first rookie ever to win this prestigious competition. Márquez repeated the success in 2014, and in 2015 became the first rider to win three back-to-back BMW M Awards. His fourth straight win in 2016 made him the sole record holder and this year he continued his historic success streak.This sees Márquez add a BMW M4 CS in San Marino Blue Metallic to his collection of BMW M Award winner’s cars. The high-performance car is powered by an M TwinPower Turbo inline six-cylinder engine, which generates 460 hp and 600 Nm of torque and allows outstanding performance across the full range of engine speeds. In addition, the car is equipped with a host of other high-performance components including the Active M differential and a particularly athletic designed M double-clutch transmission with Drivelogic. Other highlight features of this year’s winner’s car are the exclusive alloy wheels inspired by motorsport and the innovative OLED rear lights. The athletic appearance of the BMW M4 CS continues inside the car – from the lightweight M sport seats in anthracite-colored Alcantara leather to the M Alcantara steering wheel and many more exquisite details.“I know just how much the BMW M Award is coveted among us MotoGP riders and that is why I am particularly proud to have won it for the fifth time in a row,” said Márquez at the award ceremony in Valencia. “BMW M comes up with something special every year, and I’m really excited to be able to call the BMW M4 CS my own now. Incidentally, after five wins, my motivation is unwavering and my clear goal for next year is to win the BMW M Award for the sixth time!”“The BMW Award has long been a firm and important part of the MotoGP, and we are delighted to be celebrating a milestone this year, with the 15th award,” said Carmelo Ezpeleta, CEO of Dorna Sports. “The long tradition of the BMW M Award also proves just how close and strong our partnership with BMW M is. It is fantastic that BMW M honours the performances of the best qualifier with such exclusive high-performance automobiles, as they did this year with the BMW M4 CS. Marc Márquez’s winning streak in the BMW M Award is quite spectacular – congratulations on another outstanding performance.”“You can only take your hat off to Marc Márquez: he has been the fastest qualifier in the MotoGP since 2013, making him unbeaten in the BMW M Award. Congratulations on the fifth win in a row,” said Frank van Meel, President of BMW M.