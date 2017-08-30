MRF Launches New PERFINZA Passenger Car Tyres

Tyre major MRF Ltd today introduced luxury and premium range of passenger car tyres PERFINZA here today targeted at serving high-end automobiles. With this new range of PERFINZA tyres, MRF now offers additional products for the luxury and premium vehicle segment. The tyres unveiled will initially serve the domestic market and later be shipped to overseas. Noted cricketer and MRF Tyre's Global brand ambassador AB de Villiers launched the tyre at a function."Getting into these kinds of tyres for a company like us is important because of our size. We should be in every product range and it is a very prestigious thing to be tied up with major automobile companies.", company Chairman K M Mammen told reporters. "Firstly, we are there in every product range. We have a part for every category but as the vehicles get better, we need to push for better products. It is a quest for perfection and PERFINZA is born out of that quest. this is one more in our kitty..", he said.The tyres launched today were currently available in 122 cities across the country, he said. To a query, he said, "Well today we do not specifically make one tyre in one factory. This will be made in more than one factory. There are a lot of backend costs. I must tell you we conceptualised this tyre couple of years back.", he said. Asked on expansion plans, he said the company was constantly upgrading the facilities. "We have an expansion plan in Gujarat. To come out in 2020. It is too early to share (the investment plans)", MRF Tyres Vice-Chairman Arun Mammen said.