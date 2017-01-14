Even as the elder son Akhilesh Yadav and father Mulayam Singh continue to slug it out over the Samajwadi Party symbol 'Cycle', the junior Yadav, Prateek, fancies a different set of wheels.

A video of Prateek driving an Italian sportscar - a Lamborghini Huracan has gone viral on social media platforms and has become the talk of the town.

Prateek, Mulayam's younger son from his second marriage to Sadhana Gupta, is seen revving 5200cc 10-cylinder engine that can take the supercar to a top speed of around 325 km/h. The Lamborghini Huracan is also claimed to go from 0-100 km/h in a matter of just 3.2 seconds.

The base variant of the Huracan starts at a price tag of Rs 2.99 crore (ex-showroom, Delhi) and the LP 610-4 Avio costs 3.71 crore (ex-showroom, Delhi), and will cost somewhere around the Rs 5 crore mark on road.

Now that's a passion worth having and a car worth making a video of.