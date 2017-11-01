Nataraj Wins 2-Wheeler MRF Mogrip FMSCI National Rally Championship 2017 at Puttur

Nataraj from TVS Racing registered a historic win as the national motorsports was held in this town for the first time in the history of Dakshina Kannada district on Sunday. The sixth and final round of 2-wheeler MRF Mogrip FMSCI National Rally Championship 2017 saw 45 riders pan India including four women riders. Nataraj won the overall crown as he clinched the title with Pro Expert A class with difference of over 30 seconds over teammate Abdul Wahid.In the expert class A, Jeevan from Chikkamagaluru was the winner followed by Asad Khan also from Chikkamagaluru in second. Vishwas SD who just returned from Raid De Himalaya ended up in the third place. In the 260 group B, TVS Racing riders entirely owned the class as Rajendra RE ended up winner followed by Imran in second place. Sachin D settled for third position.In the ladies class, Aishwarya Pissay from TVS Racing was the winner and her teammate Shreya S second. Priyamvada Saradi, a first timer participant and architect-engineer Priyamvada Saradi finished third. In the scooter class, Pinkesh K Thakkar from Aprilia Racing finished on top. The championship winner Syed Asif Ali from TVS Racing settled for second notwithstanding two punctures suffered in different stages. Janardhan Pandian finished third.In the star of Karnataka category, Deepak Naidu won with a lead of 14 seconds over Dilip Raj from Chikkamagaluru who finished second and Mahantesh Ramappa finished third. Winner Nataraj said, "I am very excited to win the final round, which was my fourth win in six rounds championship. This home state win means a lot to me." Earlier on Saturday, Puttur MLA Shakuntala T Shetty flagged off the opening day recee and practice rounds.