Navratri 2017 - Honda Sold 50,000 Units on Day 1, Discount Up To Rs 7,500

After blockbuster customer buying of Honda two-wheelers in Ganesh Chaturthi and Onam 2017, Honda 2Wheelers India’s retails on auspicious Day 1 of Navratri have broken all past records in Honda’s history and breached the 50,000 mark for the first time ever.With customer demand for Honda 2Wheeler increasing exponentially, Honda’s retails have more than doubled on the Day 1 of Navratri itself. Overall, Honda’s retails grew by an astronomical 122% from 23,702 units in 2016 to over 52,000 units in 2017.With 8 more days yet to go, 2017 Navratri is all set to be a bumper bonanza for Honda.Sharing how from strategic perspective Honda’s Utsav preparation started months back, Mr. Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Senior Vice President - Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd., said “By strategically advancing the start of the new assembly line (in Karnataka plant), Honda’s production has increased by additional 50,000 two-wheelers per month ahead of the auspicious period. This has given our dealers a big advantage of being better prepared to meet festive demand this time.”Honda announces big savings upto Rs 7,500 this festive seasonHonda has ensured adequate stock of all its models right up to last mile rural network so that customers can readily buy their Honda 2Wheeler anytime in this festive season.