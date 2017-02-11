The Hyundai Grand i10 has been with us in India since 2014. It’s also one of Hyundai’s top selling models in India. Even back in 2014 – when it was launched – it was loaded with convenient features. It was a potent car that was competitive, but as time passed by, consumers were offered more features by its competitors. To top it all, it did need a makeover.

Hyundai responds well to such consumer insights. Even before one could complain, they came out with the new 2017 Hyundai Grand i10.

The timing couldn't have been better. Maruti Suzuki's new kid Ignis has potential to woo the Grand i10 consumer.

But more than a Korean company, Hyundai has been more Indian than many homegrown companies. So before the Ignis became an eyesore for them they came out with the new Grand i10 that matches the Ignis feature by feature, if not more.



What's cool?

Now let’s not get carried away here. The 2017 Grand i10 is a facelift and is offered in two engine variants.

The 1.2 litre Kappa petrol motor remains the same as the old car. Hyundai, as always, wants to stay ahead of the curve, so they loaded the new Grand i10 with an all-new 1.2-litre second generation U2 diesel engine. This engine is capable of producing 90 PS of power and almost 190 Nm of torque. That's more than enough for your everyday city driving and occasional weekend getaways.

The engine has been tuned up and now fits in well with the 5-speed manual transmission. The power delivery of the new diesel engine is quite linear and you are never left wanting more, irrespective of whichever gear you are in. The new Grand i10 is capable of delivering a good pull at any given gear because of the new tuning setup. The 5-speed manual transmission gives a decent throw and you won’t be seen struggling with it.

The new Grand i10 gets tweaked cosmetically from the outside now.

There are new LED Daytime Running Lights (DRLs). They are not overdone at all and are subtly classy. There are also new 14-inch Diamond-Cut alloy Wheels that adds to the sporty look of the car. The new design on the wheel also makes it look chunkier.

2017 Hyundai Grand i10 from the front. (Photo: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)

And then Hyundai did what every car manufacturer does. Change the bumper. There is a new rear dual-tone bumper. From the front, to give it a bolder stance, there is a new Cascade design grille. It looks well integrated with the body and design of the car.

It’s high on safety too with dual-Airbags and ABS.

2017 Hyundai Grand i10 from the back. (Photo: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)

The older Grand i10 did lack some in cabin comforts and features. But now it has them all. It’s a car that you won’t regret living with especially with all the new tech inside it.

Hyundai has been playing catch up when it comes to technology inside the cabin, but unlike other brands in India that still believe in a bland cabin, the Koreans decided to add some zing and practicality that the older Grand i10 lacked.

The new 2017 Grand i10 now comes with an all-new 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system that comes with voice recognition and a rear parking camera. And the cherry on top is its support for Android Auto and Apple Car Play. This turns your car’s infotainment system into a phone and only gives you access to a limited number of apps so that you are not distracted while driving. There is keyless entry and it does come with an engine start-stop button.

The seats are comfortable and there is enough room for people. Five can be a bit of a stretch. The car also comes with automatic climate control now and rear AC vents for passengers.

2017 Hyundai Grand i10 interiors. (Photo: Siddhartha Sharma/News18.com)

What's Not So Cool?

The 2017 Hyundai Grand i10 has always been a practical city car and it still is. But, what we would have liked more on this one is if some of these features came in all the variants of the Grand i10. All the new jazz that's on offer here is only present in the top end ‘Asta’ Variant, and you have to shell out in excess of Rs 7.50 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) to get it all.

2017 Hyundai Grand i10 gets new 14-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. (Photo: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)

Verdict

Back in 2014 when this car was launched, it won many awards. But as technology evolved, it was about time that it got a refresh. Hyundai has responded well and has kickstarted the year 2017 with a promise to cut no corners.

Overall, the new 2017 Grand i10 gives you no reason to ignore it and makes better value for money than ever before.

Here is the complete pricing of the 2017 Hyundai Grand i10 facelift:

Petrol

Era – Rs 4,58,400

Magna – Rs 5,22,990

Magna (AT) – Rs 5,98,990

Sports – Rs 5,65,990

Sports (O) – Rs 5,96,295

Sports (O) AT – Rs 6,82,790

Asta – Rs 6,39,890

Diesel

Era – Rs 5,68,400

Magna – Rs 6,15,990

Sports – Rs 6,58,989

Sports (O) – Rs 6,89,791

Asta – Rs 7,32,890

(All prices ex-showroom, Delhi)