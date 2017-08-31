New 2017 Hyundai Verna Receives More Than 7,000 Bookings Within 10 Days of Launch

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL), announced that they have received an overwhelming response for Next Gen Verna with more than 7,000 Bookings with 70,000 enquiries since its super launch in India on August 22, 2017. Commenting on the bookings, Mr. YK Koo, MD & CEO, HMIL said, “We are overwhelmed with strong customer response and appreciation for the Next Gen Verna within 10 days of its launch. The 5th Generation Next Gen Verna is a true expression of a super sedan which is Intelligent by Design with Human Technology Connect. It is a Trendsetter and Game changer product creating new benchmarks in its segment exceeding customer aspirations. The Next Gen Verna bookings are almost double of our monthly target, we thank our customers and reaffirm our commitment for an early delivery to the first 10,000 customers before Diwali.”Built on All New K2 platform that's similar to Hyundai’s Global Bestseller Elantra, The Next Gen Verna is loaded with technology and comes with a Futuristic Design. The Next Gen Verna stems from the vehicle’s SUPER BODY STRUCTURE frame built with 50% Advanced High Strength Steel (AHSS) that lends it super strength and safety. There are over 21 new features on the next generation Hyundai Verna. There are a lot of segment first features as well. There is a new touch responsive infotainment display that packs in an IPS display. It is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and there is a reverse parking camera with guidelines. There are also segment first Ventilated seats on the New Hyundai Verna for the front passengers, but those are just on the top end manual variant. You also get to know about real-time telemetrics on the Hyundai Verna as well. For that, all you need is a smartphone and Hyundai’s auto link app and you are good to go. There are also things like eco coating that keeps the air inside the cabin fresh, cruise control and Arkamys premium sound for audio. For style now you get an electric sunroof and for comfort, there is a smart-trunk that opens without you pressing any buttons.