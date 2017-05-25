New 2017 Maruti Suzuki Dzire First Drive Review: Does it Aspire to Amaze You?

Maruti Suzuki has sold more than 1.3 million Swift Dzires in India, and in 2017 they have given it the much-needed refresh. For starters, the Swift badging is gone, and now it's just called Maruti Suzuki Dzire. There are now 14 variants on offer on the new Dzire and the price range is not that drastically different than the outgoing model.

What we like here is that the company gives the option of Auto Gear Shift in 6 variants out of 14, starting from the middle VDi and VXi models. Airbags and ABS with EBD are also standard now. The new Dzire is also lighter now and weighs at least 100 kg less than what was it before, which translates to greater fuel efficiency figures on both the petrol as well as the diesel variant. Speaking of the fuel efficiency, Maruti Suzuki Dzire has a claimed mileage of 28.4 kmpl, which is India, sans segments. But that is something that we'll put to test in the future.

The one that we drove was the petrol ZXi+ variant of the Dzire that had a manual gearbox. The engine remains the same on the new Dzire and produces 82 bhp power and 113 Nm of torque. The claimed fuel efficiency of the petrol motor is now 22 km/l and during our drive, the car easily returned us an average of 19-10 km/l. It now handles better than before because of the new HearTech platform that is underpinning the new sedan.

If you'll pop open the hood there is a huge gap between the engine block and the front end of the car. It looks a bit odd, but the reason behind that is to make the car achieve a better pedestrian road safety rating. Also, the new platform now allows Maruti to try out different engine sets on the Dzire (for export). But the biggest advantage of the new platform is that the new Dzire is now wider than its predecessor. It also looks way more proportional than ever.

To drive the Dzire is a well-balanced compact sedan now and the NVH levels are also on the lower side of things.

What's good is that the 15-inch tyres on the Dzire give it a planted feel. The most significant change on the new Dzire is on the inside. The new look dashboard has a lot going for it. The use of different materials on the dashboard are done nicely and are balanced. The infotainment display nicely sits at the centre and offers features like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The steering wheel is now much chunkier and feels nice to grip. The best part of the steering wheel is that it's flat-bottom steering now. This has two purposes, one is that it looks nice and the second is that taller drivers can easily get inside and outside of the car with ease and not worry about their leg getting pressed against the steering wheel.

The use of wooden finish add a bit of class to the overall cabin quality of the new Dzire. There are also AC vents now for the back row passengers and despite being a compact sedan you won't mind getting a chauffeur for it. The new platform used on the Dzire also makes space for some extra legroom for the rear passengers. There is also plenty of shoulder room at the back and getting three people to sit on the back seat is no longer a squeeze. Despite more legroom, the boot space 378 litres is more than what you would need on a family sedan.

Now the biggest change on the new Dzire is how it looks from the outside. It now gets that fancy big grille up front just like its competition the Ford Figo Aspire. And the new eyes on the Dzire now has a shimmer to them thanks to the fancy looking DRL's. The engine hood of the car in now much more flat and edgy and many would say it looks like a vintage design. We would say that Maruti has tried here to make it look classier with a modern aesthetic.

One look at the Dzire from the side and you still get that feeling that there is something incomplete there. But that's with almost any compact sedan in the market right now. The rear is something that we didn't fancy that much on the Dzire. The reason is simple here, it's just flat. The bumper, the tail-lamp and the rear boot hood are all on one line. And there is no major separation for all the three parts. That means there is a huge probability of a low collision impact damaging all those three parts.

That would also mean a higher repair cost. But Maruti has assured us that the LED tail-lamp does not cost more than Rs 2000. This has also been done to keep the boot space to the maximum on the Dzire and we understand. But we still wonder who'll make the biker standing behind your Dzire on a busy traffic signal understand.

But then, as they say, looks are subjective and beauty lies in the eyes of the beholder. And some might like the new design and some might not. We'll leave that to your judgement.

Verdict

The Dzire has a lot of aspirational value to it and once you step inside it, it will definitely amaze you. Maruti just knows their customers well and overall here you get a good package even if you don't get the top end variant. There are 14-variant so choose yours wisely and choose it fast, as Maruti says it has already got more than 45,000 bookings for the new Dzire and that means a waiting period of easily 3 months. The car is capable of fulfilling your Dzire to drive a sedan but there are conditions apply here on fulfilling your Dzire to get it fast to your garage.