New Maruti Suzuki S-Cross First Drive Review: The Latest NEXA Flagship

2017 S-Cross Facelift from the back. (Image: News18.com)

2017 S-Cross Facelift's interiors. (Image: News18.com)

2017 S-Cross Facelift gets a more efficient engine. (Image: News18.com)

Maruti Suzuki’s NEXA flagship car is back in a new avatar in 2017. The company announced the arrival of the all-new S-Cross in India and we took it for a drive in Udaipur to see what all has changed. The company has spent over Rs 100 crore in the development of the new S-Cross and the new car also gets 95 percent manufacturing localisation. The Maruti Suzuki S-Cross has always had an acceptance problem among Indian buyers since it first came to the Indian roads. The reasons were plenty. like old school styling and a hefty price tag. But now that the company has established NEXA as a brand in India, they are giving their crossover another try.In terms of looks, the new S-Cross now has a powerful upright stance and looks like a modern crossover vehicle from Maruti. The hood of the car now comes with a sculpted design language that makes it look more muscular. There are also new sleek looking headlamps that house DRLs that appear to look like crystals. The biggest change, however, is the large chrome grille up front. It gives this vehicle a more premium feel and a look that’s just so distinctive that it’s hard not to notice it on the road. The rear combination lamps on the new S-Cross are also now equipped with LEDs and look more modern. There are a new set of alloy-wheels as well on the S-Cross that have a two-tone machine finish to them and compliments the new aggressive styling of the S-Cross. You’ll also get wider tyres now that are measured at 16-inches and have a 215/60 configuration. JK-tyres have made a special tyre for the new S-Cross called UX Royale that came with the car we drove.In terms of interiors, the new S-Cross pretty much remains the same. There are, however, some minor tweaks like satin chrome accent finish and soft touch dashboard that will remind you of a German luxury car. The new S-Cross retains a touchscreen infotainment system that is compatible with both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. There is also a piano black finish centre panel and a leather-wrapped armrest on the new S-Cross. You also get features like adjustable steering wheel, cruise control and a driver side anti-pinch window.In terms of the engine, the new S-Cross ditches the more powerful 1.6-litre engine. The new car gets a DDiS 200 Diesel engine with smart hybrid technology. This is the third car in Maruti’s portfolio to get this same engine. The new S-Cross also comes with features like idle-stop-start, torque assist, brake energy regeneration system and a gear shift indicator. The company claims that the carbon footprint of the new S-Cross is also very menial at 105 g/km. The engine is mated with a 5-speed manual transmission and produces 200 Nm of torque and 66KW of maximum power. There is also a new NEXA blue colour on the new S-Cross that also looks very premium.In terms of safety, the new S-Cross comes with ISO-FIX child seat safety mount that is standard across all variants. There are also dual-frontal airbags, ABS and the car also come with pedestrian protection compliance.The new S-Cross is very similar to the older S-Cross in terms of driving. The new engine, however, gives you more fuel efficiency. The power delivery on the car is very linear and the tall gear shifts are also not much of a hassle.The car has ample ground clearance but it’s not an off-roading vehicle. In our city and highway driving the new S-Cross sailed through with ease. The overall ride quality and passenger comfort are also very satisfactory. The rear seats also have a slight reclining function that adds to the convenience quotient for the rear passengers on long drives. The suspension is also well balanced and the crossover can eat potholes with ease. The overall stability of the new S-Cross is also good. It can handle with ease at high speeds and the braking system also has the right amount of stopping power to it.Overall the new S-Cross is a car that is now more modern and up to date when it comes to exterior styling. The large front grille is something that is hard to miss and the new front lamps work with the design language that the S-Cross is going for in 2017. The interiors remain pretty much the same for the 2017 S-Cross so that was a bit of a let-down. We think it’s a step in the right direction by Maruti with the new S-Cross. For those who don’t want to get themselves a compact SUV and are still looking for space, comfort, modern technology and fuel efficiency, it is hard to miss the all-new S-Cross.(The author was in Udaipur for the new S-Cross drive on the invite of Maruti-Suzuki India)