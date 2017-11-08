New 2018 Ford EcoSport – All You Need To Know
Ford is set to launch the all-new EcoSport in India which gets several new features and all-new petrol engine. Read about all the new features here.
The new Ford EcoSport. (Photo: Siddharth Sharma/News18.com)
The Ford EcoSport was undoubtedly the best compact SUV upon its launch in India and is also credited for starting the sub-4 metre compact SUV segment in the country. Now, Ford has given it a mid-life facelift but it includes changes which are enough to call it an all-new car. Launching on 9th November 2017 in India, the Ford EcoSport is looking to dominate the compact SUV segment once again. Here’s everything you need to know about the new Ford EcoSport ahead of its launch!
Design
[caption id="attachment_1570653" align="alignnone" width="875"] 2018 Ford EcoSport from the back. (Photo: Siddharth Sharma/News18.com)[/caption]
The major additional changes to the exterior design include the addition of newly designed projector headlamps which also get daytime running lights. The grille has been updated too to look bolder and in your face and the hood has been sculpted as well for a more aggressive look. The fog lights have been updated as well and now have indicators incorporated inside them. The other big change is the new 17-inch alloy wheel design which is lighter and stronger than before.
Cabin
[caption id="attachment_1570649" align="alignnone" width="875"] New Ford EcoSport interiors. (Photo: Ford)[/caption]
The new Ford EcoSport is also loaded to the brim with technology. It gets an all-new 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system that now supports Ford’s Sync 3 system as well as Apple Car Play And Android Auto. The car has also received a rear-parking camera, power folding outside rear view mirrors, push start/stop engine, smart entry into the car with a capacitive sensor and ambient lighting inside the car.
Being a Ford, they have paid complete attention to safety as well since the new Ford EcoSport has been fitted with a total of six airbags meant to keep the driver as well the occupants of the car. There’s also hill start assist and electronic stability control to help you out in case things go wrong. All variants though come with ABS as standard. There’s also the Ford's Emergency Assistance system that will automatically call emergency services in case of an accident.
[caption id="attachment_1570655" align="alignnone" width="875"] 2018 Ford EcoSport gets new wheel design. (Photo: Siddharth Sharma/News18.com)[/caption]
Engine
The new Ford EcoSport comes with an all-new 1.5-litre engine three-cylinder petrol engine that delivers an impressive 123 PS of power and a mammoth 150 NM of torque. This new engine, called ‘Dragon’, comes with a choice of two transmission options – a 5-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic transmission which can also be operated through the paddle shifters mounted on the steering wheel. The claimed mileage as per Ford for this petrol engine along with a manual gearbox is 17 km/l.
[caption id="attachment_1570657" align="alignnone" width="875"] 2018 Ford EcoSport receives update to the front-end design. (Photo: Siddharth Sharma/News18.com)[/caption]
There’s also the 1.5-litre four-cylinder TDCi diesel engine that is capable of delivering 100 PS of power and 205 Nm of torque. The diesel engine with the manual transmission is claimed to deliver a mileage of 23 km/l. The 1.0-litre EcoBoost will now be discontinued.
Price and Competition
The new Ford EcoSport will be sold at a slightly premium price tag than the outgoing model and can be priced between Rs 7 Lakhs – Rs 11 Lakhs. It competes against the segment leader Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, newly launched Tata Nexon, Renault Duster and Nissan Terrano.
