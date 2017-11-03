New Ford Mustang GT Based Shelby 1000 Unveiled, Gets 5.2L 1000 BHP Engine
Based on the 2015 and newer Ford Mustang GT, the 1,000 horsepower track car was unveiled at Shelby American’s Las Vegas facility during SEMA week.
2018 Shelby Mustang 1000. (Image: Shelby)
Shelby American CEO Joe Conway has announced the return of its legendary Shelby 1000. Based on the 2015 and newer Ford Mustang GT, the 1,000 horsepower track car was unveiled at Shelby American’s Las Vegas facility during SEMA week. The Shelby package includes a new suspension, along with custom body panels, brakes, tires and wheels to maximize the supercharged 5.2L V8.
“From the first Cobra in 1962 to this latest Shelby super car, Shelby American continues to push the performance envelope,” said Gary Patterson, Shelby American President. “The Shelby 1000 program was designed and engineered by our team in Las Vegas, making it our most ambitious program in the past decade.”
[caption id="attachment_1566405" align="alignnone" width="875"] 2018 Shelby Mustang 1000. (Image: Shelby)[/caption]
Shelby American’s transformation of a 2015 and later Mustang GT begins with the replacement of the stock V8 with a 5.2L supercharged engine that features a traditional 90-degree crank, modified GT350 cylinder heads and a 4.5L Whipple supercharger.
The Shelby 1000 features an all-new front fascia, hood, front fenders, rockers, quarter-panels, rear diffuser, exhaust, and much more. Shelby widens the car’s front and rear track before installing a fully adjustable coil over suspension and huge Brembo braking system, along with stronger spindles and hubs, hardened wheel studs, wider wheels and tires.
While the previous generation Shelby 1000 was offered in both street and off-road configuration, a decision was made not to pursue emissions compliance on the new model. The newest generation car is purely a track star.
While Shelby American debuted the concept on a 2018 model year Mustang, the package is available for any V8 Ford Mustang built since the 2015 model year. Only 50 per model year will be built by Shelby American in Las Vegas beginning in the first quarter of 2018. Each car will be documented in the official Shelby Registry.
The beginning MSRP for the package is $169,995.00, not including the Ford Mustang GT.
