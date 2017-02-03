New Generation Suzuki WagonR And Stingray Revealed

Suzuki has officially revealed the new generation WagonR and Stingray in Japan. Both the cars were seen dawning an all-new design language and are definitely very different from their predecessors.

The already boxy looking cars have gotten a further emphasis on the tallboy appearance. The Wagon R has received a new grille and square headlamps. It also has a new front bumper with a large airdam. The bonnet has been shortened.

The Stingray has been given an edgier looking bonnet, a two-part grille and angular headlamps. The front bumper on it is also new with a trapezoidal airdam and vertical foglamp housings.

New Generation Suzuki WagonR (Image: Suzuki Japan)

From the side, the cars have been given a van like appearance with very unique B-pillars. The Wagon R has body colour door handles, while the Stingray comes with chrome handles, alloy wheels and side skirts.

On the inside, the two cars have been given a new dashboard with a centre-mounted instrument cluster and a tablet-like touchscreen infotainment system.

In Japan, the new WagonR comes in one standard and two hybrid variants- FA, FX hybrid and FZ hybrid. It is powered by a 660cc three-cylinder petrol engine that develops 51 bhp and develops 60 Nm of peak torque.

The hybrid variants come with an engine capable of 3.1 bhp and 50 Nm of torque.

New Suzuki WagonR from the side (Image: Suzuki Japan)

The Stingray too has three variants with one standard L variant and two hybrids - Hybrid T, Hybrid X. It is powered by an engine capable of 65 bhp and 98 Nm of peak torque. All variants come with a CVT unit as standard and with the option of 2WD or 4WD option.

It is now known yet whether the India-bound WagonR will get the same design.