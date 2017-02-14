2017 Honda City Facelift Launched at Rs 8.49 Lakh

Just when it would have started to seem that the City needs an update, Honda Cars India have launched the facelifted version of their popular sedan City at a starting price tag of Rs 8.49 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

When it comes to owning a sedan in India in less than 15 lakh rupees then the first car that comes to mind has to be the Honda City, which has also been the cash cow for the Japanese automaker in the country. Off late, many automakers have tried to get a share of the huge sales that Honda City gathers with their own offerings like the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and the Skoda Rapid.

Also Read: Honda BR-V CVT Review

The new Honda City comes with a host of new features. The most visible update has to be the new front fascia that now looks sharper and sportier than before. At the front, the City gets tweaked headlamp cluster which now includes LED daytime running lights (DRLs), which is complimented by the new grille and bumper design. The side profile of the car remains largely similar to the previous generation City except that now it has new 16-inch diamond cut alloy wheels. At the back, Honda has updated the tail lamps as they are now LEDs and there is also a small spoiler at the back with LED stop light, giving the car a sportier stance.

The car will be available in five variant options - S, SV, V, VX and the ZX. The VX and ZX are the top-end variants. The price of each variant is as follows:

New Honda City Facelift Variants and Prices.

(Image: Manav Sinha/ News18 Auto)

On the inside, the biggest addition has to be the new 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system that comes with phone link feature. The top trims will get leather upholstery and there is also the addition of an electronically retractable sunroof.

On the safety front, the new Honda City gets dual airbags as standard across all variants and goes up to six airbags inside the cabin in the top-end offering.

Also Read: Skoda Rapid Facelift Review

Under the hood, the car continues to be powered by the tried and tested 1.5-litre iVTEC petrol engine that comes with an option of a 5-speed manual transmission or a CVT gearbox, and the 1.5-litre iDTEC diesel engine that comes mated to a 6-speed manual transmission system.

At the end of the day, Honda has given the City the list of features and updates that the car required to hold its ground in a segment that has been dominated by it for years. It is now in line with the design approach of the Civic and the Honda Accord which was launched recently in India. Interestingly, Skoda had also given a facelift to the Rapid recently and Maruti Suzuki is set to come out with an updated Ciaz this year itself. What remains to be seen is whether the Honda City continues to be the market leader in its segment by the end of this year or not.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Ciaz SHVS Review