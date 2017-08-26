New Hyundai Verna 2017 First Drive Review: Honda City's Worst Nightmare

Usually what happens with facelifts and yearly updates when it comes to sedans is a minor nip and tuck here and change of headlights and the bumper segments. The overall chassis usually remain the same and the engine, well in most cases is just a bit fine tuned. We saw something similar happen with the Honda City earlier this year that mostly looks the same as the older version. One of Honda City's main rivals in the Indian sedan market is the Hyundai Verna. The new Hyundai Verna now comes with a bolder stance thanks to the big front cascade grille and new projector headlamps. One look at the side profile of the next generation Verna and you see more of a coupe design than of a regular four door sedan. The rear of the car has a subtle rise to it and the boot design well integrates with the overall proportions of this car. The rear LED taillights will remind you of the Hyundai Elantra and they are just beautiful. The front and rear bumpers are also redesigned and the overall appearance of the new Verna is soothing to the eyes. The car is now slightly longer and wider also than the outgoing model and gives a certain sense of authority. And the change is not just cosmetic. Hyundai’s 5th generation Verna is based on an all new K2 platform with the Hyundai Verna. It's made up of 50% Advanced High Strength steel or what the nerds at Hyundai like to call it, AHSS. This adds to the bodily strength of this vehicle and also claims to make the car more agile and safe. The car also comes with cornering lights and new diamond cut alloy wheels.Hyundai Verna is now available in over 10 different trim levels with two engine and two transmission options. The most popular one is going to be the top-end diesel manual transmission Hyundai Verna and that’s what we drove for this review. The 6-speed automatic transmission is reliable and the great throw is a delightful affair with the Verna. The 1.6 litre U2 CRDi VGT diesel engine offers 128PS power that’s more than enough for city and highway driving. You’ll also get 260 nm of torque that’s more than its rivals and is delivered very linearly across both lower and higher spectrum of the rpm. To drive the car is agile through the corners and on open roads, but it can also be a nimble glider in the city if you want it to be. The suspension is also tuned on the new Verna as compared to the outgoing one. It’s balanced and you don’t feel the potholes and bad roads that much. In fact, the ride quality on offer on the new Verna is something that you get in D-segment cars. Overall it’s a very potent sedan that we think that you should consider if you are inclined towards buying the new Honda City.There are over 21 new features on the next generation Hyundai Verna. There are a lot of segment first features as well. There is a new touch responsive infotainment display that packs in an IPS display. It is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and there is a reverse parking camera with guidelines. There are also segment first Ventilated seats on the New Hyundai Verna for the front passengers, but those are just on the top end manual variant. You also get to know about real-time telemetrics on the Hyundai Verna as well. For that, all you need is a smartphone and Hyundai’s auto link app and you are good to go. There are also things like eco coating that keeps the air inside the cabin fresh, cruise control and Arkamys premium sound for audio. For style now you get an electric sunroof and for comfort, there is a smart-trunk that opens without you pressing any buttons.There are some things that are missing too, like the lack of a telescopic adjustment of the steering wheel and rain sensing wipers. And then there is a concern for the rear legroom on this car. That is just about decent and there is not much improvement in that area. It almost remains similar to the outgoing model. The boot space is also good enough at 465 litres.The new Hyundai Verna is a feature rich car that promises you the bang for your buck, literally. So, what do we think about the new Hyundai Verna? Well, it is a sedan fighting a battle with compact SUVs and crossovers in the price bracket that it is placed in. But, people looking for a sedan in a price range of Rs 10-15 lakh, this is as updated a car that you can get. We think that if you are looking to buy a Honda City, just have a look at this one first.