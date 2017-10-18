New Hyundai Verna Beats Honda City and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz in September Sales
Hyundai Verna has beaten the Honda City and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz in terms of Spetmeber sales. (Photo: News18.com)
The sales figures for the month of September 2017 are out and based on the numbers, Hyundai Verna seems to be a runaway success. The latest C2 segment sedan has overtaken its main rivals – the Honda City and the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz by registering a year on year (YoY) growth of a whopping 410.9 percent.
The number of Hyundai Vernas that were sold in September 2017 was 6054 units. While this was more than the Honda City, the difference was only marginal as Honda City clocked sales of 6010 units. Maruti Suzuki Ciaz seems to have taken the biggest hit following the Verna launch as it registered a YoY growth of -14.4 percent, clocking sales of 5,603 units.
What remains to be seen is whether the new Hyundai Verna manages to keep the momentum going as the Honda City is breathing down its neck. The numbers for the current month will also be interesting since October consists of a festive season and will give a clearer picture of which car is the more popular one.
Watch this space for updates.
Also Read: Hyundai Verna 2017 First Drive Review
