New Hyundai Verna Expected to Launch in April 2017

A new Hyundai Verna was initially unveiled globally in September 2016 and launched in China the month after. And now the new car is expected to come to India by April 2017.

2017 Hyundai Verna is to come with a lot of changes to exteriors and features too. In China, the car has been priced at Rs 7.20 lakh for the base variant and Rs 10.45 lakh for the top trim.

The Verna has picked up some design ques from the newly launched Hyundai Elantra, giving it a premium look. Cosmetic changes include a new cascading front grille, projector headlamps with LED daytime running lights and a muscular front bumper with a central air dam and LED fog lamps.

The car is longer too now by 5mm and 28mm wider, compared to the current generation. It now gets sloping roofline and blackened C-Pillar. From the back, the car appears sportier with new tail lamps with LED elements and all-new integrated spoiler.

The new car would also get a new dashboard layout, better seats, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system and an engine start/stop button. Other features include - new alloy wheels, door handles in chrome finish and tinted windows.

2017 Verna launched in China comes in two engine options - a 1.4-litre 4-cylinder engine that develops 100 bhp and a 1.6-litre 4-cylinder unit that gives out 123 bhp. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic unit.

The version to come to India is expected to have the same engine options - 1.4-litre petrol, 1.6-litre petrol, 1.4-litre U2 CRDi diesel and 1.6-litre CRDi diesel.