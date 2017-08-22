Hyundai India has today launched its much-anticipated C-segment sedan, the 2017 Verna in India for Rs 7.99 lakh for the base variant and goes all the way up to Rs 12.1 Lakhs (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi) for the top spec variant. Built on the advanced high strength steel (AHSS) body, the next-gen Hyundai Verna gets adequate weight control, enhanced performance and fuel efficiency as compared to the previous model. Interestingly, the new Hyundai Verna will only be available at this price for the first 20,000 customers. After which, the car's price will increase after a revision.The next-generation sedan by the South-Korean car manufacturers gets styling from its older sibling Elantra. At the front, the 5th-gen Verna gets projector headlamps and LED DRLs along with chrome accented grille. The car continues to have a coup-ish sloping roofline. At the rear, the car gets LED tail lamps as on Elantra. It also gets shark fin antenna as on the Creta.The new-gen Verna is available with two engine options – 1.6-litre Dual VTVT petrol engine that churns out 123 Ps of power and 1.6-litre U2 CRDi VGT diesel engine that punches out 128 Ps of power. The engines will be mated with 6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic transmission which company claims to be tuned to provide high fuel efficiency.The new Verna gets 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth, USB, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto support. The interior features a two-tone dashboard with chocolate brown colored top dash and a beige lower half. It also gets a sunroof and rear windshield blinds along with cruise control, rear AC vents, ventilated seats, and fold down hand rest for rear passengers.From the safety perspective, the new Hyundai Verna gets 6-airbags, ABS with EBD, Electronic Stability Control (ESC). The car is built on an all-new K2 platform which enables precise tuning of key suspension components for enhanced cornering and high-speed stability. The car also has rear parking cameras.In this price segment, the car competes with the likes of Honda City and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz. We have also done a full-spec comparison between the new Hyundai Verna, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and Honda City. Watch this space for updates.