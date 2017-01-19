KTM motorcycles in India are some of the best value for money performance-oriented motorcycles. Now, the company has launched the refreshed variant of the KTM RC series of models on sale right now. This includes new graphics style and power increase in the KTM RC 390 and KTM RC 200.

The 2017 KTM RC 200 has been launched at a price of Rs 1.71 lakhs, whereas the KTM RC 390 has been launched at Rs 2.25 lakhs (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi).

The biggest visual update to the new KTM RC models has to be the new graphics layout, which is complimented by the new rear view mirrors.

The RC 390's engine has been updated and it now produces more torque than before and now sports a side-mounted exhaust. This addition comes as the exhaust became chunkier in order to make the bike BS IV emission norm compliant, which is set to become mandatory for all motorcycles in India from April 1, 2017.

Other changes in the RC 390 include a bigger 320 mm front disc brake, higher ground clearance and a shorter wheelbase for more agility. The fuel tank capacity remains the same, at 10.5 litres, as the previous generation model.

The RC 200 misses out on the new side-mounted exhaust but also gets new body graphics, which are a combination of white and orange.

The company also said that they have plans to update the Duke model range in India this year.