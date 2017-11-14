New Mahindra Scorpio Facelift Launched in India for Rs 9.97 Lakh

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M Ltd.) today launched a new avatar of the Scorpio, its iconic SUV. The new All Powerful Scorpio comes with higher power and torque, new 6-speed transmission, enhanced performance, imposing styling and luxurious comfort. It has been competitively priced at Rs. 9.97 lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi, for S3 variant) and will be available in Mahindra dealerships across India with immediate effect. The new All Powerful Scorpio will be available in 6 variants, namely, S3, S5, S7 (120 bhp), S7 (140 bhp), S11 (140 bhp) & S11 (140 bhp with 4WD).Speaking on the launch, Rajan Wadhera, President – Automotive Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said, “The Scorpio has pushed the boundaries for Mahindra and created new benchmarks for others ever since its launch in 2002. To see the Scorpio become the pride of over 6 lakh customers is a matter of pride. Today as we launch the New All Powerful Scorpio, we have further enhanced its on road presence while retaining its core DNA of power, thrill and adventure. I firmly believe that the consumers will find the New All Powerful Scorpio a perfect companion for their thrilling and adventurous journeys.”Under the hood, the new Scorpio is powered by the mighty mHawk engine which has been enhanced to deliver higher power of 140 bhp and more torque of 320 Nm. Its enhanced low-end torque ensures a pleasurable city drive & abundant mid-range torque delivers a pleasurable highway drive.Its new 6th generation Borg Warner Turbo Charger makes the drive peppy and responsive all through. The all-new easy shift 6-Speed Transmission optimizes performance, allows cruising on highways and saves fuel.Its refinement in NVH ensures a quieter cabin. The vehicle’s new and more imposing exteriors add a whole new dimension, while faux leather interiors give it a more stylish and premium feel. Its new latest generation braking system with 9.1 Bosch ABS system offers enhanced high-speed braking and improved brake feel.The new Scorpio comes with enhanced technology features like the new reverse parking camera with dynamic assist, new 1-touch lane change indicator and new auto window roll-up. It comes loaded with many advanced technology features like projector headlamps with static bending technology, 6-inch touch-screen infotainment with GPS, fully automatic temperature control, etc.Scorpio’s tough chassis based SUV-build makes it safer than cars and gives it significantly better rough road & off-road capabilities. It is high on safety features with dual front airbags, anti-lock braking system (ABS), collapsible steering column & side intrusion beams, panic brake indication, engine immobilizer, etc.It will be available in multiple seating configurations allowing owners to choose from 7, 8 & 9 seater options to match their needs. It will be available at Mahindra dealerships starting November 14, 2017 in 5 attractive colour options, namely, new Pearl White (Only in S11), Diamond White (Except S11), Napoli Black, D Sat Silver, Molten Red and 6 variants - S3, S5, S7 (120 bhp), S7 (140 bhp), S11 (140 bhp) and S11 (140 bhp with 4WD)