New Maruti Suzuki DZire Launched at Rs 5.45 Lakh, Claims to Give 28.4 km/l

Maruti Suzuki has launched their much anticipated third generation of the DZire at a base price tag of Rs 5.45 lakh for the petrol powered variant and Rs 6.45 lakh for the diesel powered variant (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi).

Previously known as 'Swift DZire', the new model loses the prefix and will only be known as 'DZire'.

Built on Suzuki's fifth generation 'Heartect' platform, the new DZire continues to be powered by the same 1.2-litre petrol engine which delivers 82 bhp and 113 Nm of torque and the 1.3-litre diesel engine that churns out 74 bhp and 190 Nm of torque. The claimed fuel efficiency for the petrol engine is 22 km/l and 28.4 km/l for to the diesel engine.

All variants except the base Lxi/Ldi variant will also be available with Maruti Suzuki's AMT transmission option called Auto Gear Shift or AGS.

In terms of design, the new DZire gets a redesigned front fascia with bold chrome finished grille and projector headlamps. The side profile looks similar to the previous model thanks to the sloping A-pillar design which has been distinctive for the DZire range of models. The DZire also gets new 15-inch diamond cut alloy wheels.

From the back, the taillights are now LED units and come in a new design.

The interiors have been tweaked too, with the addition of a rear AC vent, touchscreen infotainment system and a flat bottom steering wheel with faux wooden accents.

As per Maruti Suzuki, the DZire has already received over 33,000 bookings and the deliveries of the car will begin from the day of launch itself.The waiting period for the car, as of now, is eight weeks.

The new DZire competes with the likes if the Tata Tigor, Ford Aspire, Hyundai Xcent, Honda Amaze and the Volkswagen Ameo.

