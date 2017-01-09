New Mercedes-Benz E-Class to Launch by March 2017

One of the best-selling offerings by Mercedes-Benz in India is set to be launched in a new avatar by March 2017.

The current generation E-Class was launched in 2013 and the fifth-generation E-Class was lay=unched internationally last year.

Changes include styling updates in the form of a restyled front-end that would make the car has similar design language to its up-to-date siblings like the C-Class and S-Class. It's also bigger than before with an increase in 43 mm in length and 65 mm in wheelbase, which should mean more legroom. But this increase in size does not mean an increase in weight as the car is now 70 kilos lighter.

Inside the cabin, the new E-Class is expected to get a couple of 12.3-inch LCD screens and updated interior design.

It will be interesting to see as to what kind of engine options are made available by the German automaker for the Interior market and how aggressively do they price it. Especially, because rival automakers BMW and Audi are already witnessing good sales numbers with the BMW 5 Series and the Audi A6 Matrix.

