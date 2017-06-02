New Nissan Micra Launched at Rs 5.99 Lakh

Nissan has launched the new Micra at a starting price tag of Rs 5.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The list of changes on the new Micra includes automatic headlamps with follow me home functionality, automatic rain sensing wipers and speed sensing door locks.

In terms of looks, there's no major change other than a new black and orange interior theme.

Powering the Micra is the same 1.2-litre petrol engine that comes with a CVT transmission and a 1.5-litre diesel engine that comes with a 5-speed manual transmission setup. Nissan claims that the petrol variant can deliver 19.34 km/l whereas the diesel variant is claimed to have a fuel efficiency of 23.08 km/l.

What remains to be seen is whether the short list of updates are enough for Nissan to rack up the sales numbers that the Micra has been racking up in the highly competitive hatchback segment in India.