GET APP News18 APP
cricketnext
»
1-min read

New Nissan Micra Launched at Rs 5.99 Lakh

Manav Sinha | News18.com @manav_sinha

Updated: June 2, 2017, 2:10 PM IST
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp
New Nissan Micra Launched at Rs 5.99 Lakh
The new Nissan Micra. (Photo: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

Nissan has launched the new Micra at a starting price tag of Rs 5.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The list of changes on the new Micra includes automatic headlamps with follow me home functionality, automatic rain sensing wipers and speed sensing door locks.

In terms of looks, there's no major change other than a new black and orange interior theme.

Powering the Micra is the same 1.2-litre petrol engine that comes with a CVT transmission and a 1.5-litre diesel engine that comes with a 5-speed manual transmission setup. Nissan claims that the petrol variant can deliver 19.34 km/l whereas the diesel variant is claimed to have a fuel efficiency of 23.08 km/l.

What remains to be seen is whether the short list of updates are enough for Nissan to rack up the sales numbers that the Micra has been racking up in the highly competitive hatchback segment in India.

First Published: June 2, 2017, 2:10 PM IST
Read full article
Next Story
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.