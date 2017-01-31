New Pagani Hypercar Gets Teased Before The Geneva Auto Show 2017
Pagani Huayra. (Photo Courtesy: Pagani)
Pagani is all set to get a new hypercar at the Geneva Auto Show 2017. The Italian supercar company has thrown the subtlty out of the window and teased the upcoming with a series of tweets.
"This is the most complicated project we have ever undertaken," company owner Horacio Pagani said in other tweets. "We decided to give her a more aggressive shape."
"we decided to give her a more aggressive shape..." Horacio Pagani. #pagani #huayra #roadster #huayraroadster #geneva2017 pic.twitter.com/hdG1jz9SSN
— Pagani Automobili (@OfficialPagani) January 17, 2017
The Pagani Huayra Roadster is presumed to be the sucessor of its 700-horsepower two-seat car. The car is powered by a turbocharged Mercedes-AMG V12 engine.
Coming sooner than you think...#pagani #huayra #roadster #huayraroadster #geneva2017 pic.twitter.com/Z9im2e4vLD
— Pagani Automobili (@OfficialPagani) January 24, 2017
The new Pagani Huayra is expected to be showcased at the 2017 Geneva Auto Show in March.
"This is the most complicated project we have ever undertaken" Horacio Pagani.#pagani #huayra #roadster #huayraroadster #geneva2017 pic.twitter.com/ZzsimxnZtG
— Pagani Automobili (@OfficialPagani) January 15, 2017
In 2016 Pagani had unveiled the Huayra BC - named after Benny Caiola, the company's first ever customer at the Geneva Auto Show.
Recommended For You
- MS Dhoni Gives Batting Tips to Suresh Raina Ahead of Bangalore T20I
- American Runner Travels The World to Win Seven Marathons in a Week
- Ace Designers, Gender Benders: What To Expect From LFW 2017
- Star Tech: Vaani Kapoor's Technology SWAG Quotient With Honor 6X
- Sridevi, Daughters Jhanvi And Khushi Kapoor Slay In Manish Malhotra Ensembles