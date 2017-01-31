countdown To Budget 2017
00 Hours
00 Mins
00 secs
»
1-min read

New Pagani Hypercar Gets Teased Before The Geneva Auto Show 2017

News18.com

First published: January 31, 2017, 8:32 PM IST | Updated: 1 hour ago
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp
New Pagani Hypercar Gets Teased Before The Geneva Auto Show 2017
Pagani Huayra. (Photo Courtesy: Pagani)

Pagani is all set to get a new hypercar at the Geneva Auto Show 2017. The Italian supercar company has thrown the subtlty out of the window and teased the upcoming with a series of tweets.

"This is the most complicated project we have ever undertaken," company owner Horacio Pagani said in other tweets. "We decided to give her a more aggressive shape."

The Pagani Huayra Roadster is presumed to be the sucessor of its 700-horsepower two-seat car. The car is powered by a turbocharged Mercedes-AMG V12 engine.

The new Pagani Huayra is expected to be showcased at the 2017 Geneva Auto Show in March.

In 2016 Pagani had unveiled the Huayra BC - named after Benny Caiola, the company's first ever customer at the Geneva Auto Show.

facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.