New Pagani Hypercar Gets Teased Before The Geneva Auto Show 2017

Pagani is all set to get a new hypercar at the Geneva Auto Show 2017. The Italian supercar company has thrown the subtlty out of the window and teased the upcoming with a series of tweets.

"This is the most complicated project we have ever undertaken," company owner Horacio Pagani said in other tweets. "We decided to give her a more aggressive shape."

The Pagani Huayra Roadster is presumed to be the sucessor of its 700-horsepower two-seat car. The car is powered by a turbocharged Mercedes-AMG V12 engine.

The new Pagani Huayra is expected to be showcased at the 2017 Geneva Auto Show in March.

In 2016 Pagani had unveiled the Huayra BC - named after Benny Caiola, the company's first ever customer at the Geneva Auto Show.