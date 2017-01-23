New Porsche Panamera Set to Launch in March 2017

Second generation Porsche Panamera is due for launch in India by March 2017.

The new Panamera will be available as a four-door sedan in Turbo form. It will be powered by an all-new 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 petrol which develops 550hp and 770Nm. Porsche claims is capable of doing 0-100kph in 4.2 seconds.

According to a report on Autocar India, after Turbo is launched, it will be followed by Panamera Executive Turbo, which is a stretched version of the Panamera and features a 150mm longer wheelbase for increased rear passenger space.

By the end of 2017, the brand plans to expand the Panamera range with the introduction of more petrol and diesel variants. Also, a hybrid variant will be made available by next year. The diesel models will come with a new 3.0-litre V6 that makes 442hp and a 4.0-litre V8 which produces 850Nm.

A price tag of Rs 1.9 crore (ex-showroom) is expected on the standard Turbo, while the Executive will be priced over Rs 2 crore.

Porsche also plans to launch the new 718 Boxster and Cayman on February 15 with prices starting at the Rs 80 lakh mark (ex-showroom).