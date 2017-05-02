New Renault Duster CVT Petrol Launched in India at Rs 10.32 Lakh

Renault India, launched the new Duster petrol range with CVT (Continuously Variable Timing) transmission in India. The New Duster petrol range will be equipped with the 1.5L H4K petrol powertrain in the manual transmission (MT), and is available in two trim levels – RXE and RXL. The car will be offered at an introductory starting price of Rs 8.49 Lakh (ex-Delhi). Along with this, the new Duster CVT, equipped with the X-Tronic automatic gearbox in the 1.5L H4K petrol powertrain, available in the RXS trim, is offered at an introductory price of Rs 10.32 Lakh (ex-Delhi).

Duster CVT comes with easy selection drive modes – P (Park), R (Reverse), N (Neutral), D (Drive) and a 6-speed manual mode option.

The CVT is currently offered with 2WD and a 6-speed manual mode is also offered in the vehicle. The Renault Duster CVT petrol, powered by the new 16 valves 4 cylinders 1.5-litre four-cylinder unit that produces 106 PS at 5,600 rpm and 142 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm. The company claims that the Duster X-Tronic CVT delivers an ARAI certified fuel efficiency of 14.99 kmpl claims.

In the manual transmission, the new Renault Duster with the petrol powertrain is mated to a 5-speed manual transmission is powered by the new 1.5-litre four-cylinder unit that produces 106 PS at 5,600 rpm and 142 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm. It delivers an ARAI certified fuel efficiency of 14.19 kmpl according to the company.